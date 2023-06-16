Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declines By 34.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLPBY. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

CLPBY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 38,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,255. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

