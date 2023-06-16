Short Interest in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR) Increases By 60.0%

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of CSLMR stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,089,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 157,988 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 18.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 201,452 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.