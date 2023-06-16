Short Interest in Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Drops By 28.6%

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COSG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Cosmos Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative net margin of 244.21% and a negative return on equity of 408.12%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens.

