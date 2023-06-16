Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Expands By 44.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,759,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 2,594,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 443,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,161. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.