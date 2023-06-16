Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Drops By 45.3%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $12.00 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

