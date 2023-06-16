Short Interest in Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Rises By 50.0%

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Elmer Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Elmer Bancorp stock remained flat at $19.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Elmer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About Elmer Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elmer Bancorp (ELMA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.