Short Interest in Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Rises By 50.0%

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Elmer Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Elmer Bancorp stock remained flat at $19.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Elmer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various business and personal banking products and services. It provides checking, money market, savings, NOW, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, term loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

