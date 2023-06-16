Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Grows By 66.5%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,230.0 days.

Shares of EMLAF remained flat at $25.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Empire has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

