Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Expands By 57.1%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
