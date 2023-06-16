Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Expands By 33.3%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

