Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Decreases By 40.3%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,741,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 7,936,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 24,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,211. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

