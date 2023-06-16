Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Declines By 40.8%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GD Culture Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GD Culture Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 61,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. GD Culture Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $44.00.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GD Culture Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on February 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.