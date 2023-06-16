Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Rises By 53.8%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 28,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

