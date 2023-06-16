Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 20.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

