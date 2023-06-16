Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 20.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (ICHBF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.