Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Expands By 28.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,671,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,498,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 150,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 483,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,283. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
