Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Declines By 43.7%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522,719 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,093. The firm has a market cap of $841.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.