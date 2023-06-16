Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rises By 19.5%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.8 days.

LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

