Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Rises By 48.3%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 87,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

