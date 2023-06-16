Short Interest in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declines By 20.6%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $481.49. The stock had a trading volume of 268,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI has a twelve month low of $383.39 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,436,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.