Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Drops By 19.5%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.56%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

