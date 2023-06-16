Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Drops By 37.4%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,400 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 1,212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.3 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Down 2.5 %

NWARF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is an airline company, which engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It offers routes to destinations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. It operates through the Domestic Norway and Other geographical segments. The company was founded on January 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.