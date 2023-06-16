Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Drops By 22.6%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

ONPH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 393,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

