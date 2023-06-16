Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Drops By 22.6%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
ONPH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 393,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
About Oncology Pharma
