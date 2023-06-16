Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Decreases By 20.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OROVY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. 1,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $22.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. This represents a yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

