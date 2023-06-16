Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 21.0%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

