Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 21.0%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:SEED opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
