Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW) Decreases By 21.1%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 407,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter.
Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance
PFTAW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
