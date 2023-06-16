Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Decreases By 35.1%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Up 33.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

