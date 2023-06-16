Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Decreases By 20.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Puyi Price Performance

NASDAQ PUYI remained flat at $4.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Get Puyi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.