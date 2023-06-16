Short Interest in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Decreases By 37.7%

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 747,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

In related news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,705,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

