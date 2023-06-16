Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Expands By 38.3%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 333,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of Ryvyl stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 163,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,752. The company has a market cap of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 225.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryvyl

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.