Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Grows By 59.2%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,173,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 27,745,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 869.6 days.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008. Seatrium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Seatrium Company Profile
