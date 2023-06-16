Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Expands By 34.8%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of Seeing Machines stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

