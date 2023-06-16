Short Interest in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Declines By 40.0%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

