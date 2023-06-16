Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Rises By 21.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Signal Gold Stock Down 2.8 %
SGNLF stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.19. 8,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. Signal Gold has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.44.
