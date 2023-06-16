Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Grows By 45.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.8 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of SFFYF remained flat at $27.40 during trading hours on Friday. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.
About Signify
