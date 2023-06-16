Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Grows By 49.3%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 168,500 shares. Currently, 38.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMFL opened at $1.13 on Friday. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($9.00). The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Smart for Life had a negative return on equity of 1,077.82% and a negative net margin of 112.53%.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

