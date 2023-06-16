Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Increases By 48.5%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEYMF shares. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

