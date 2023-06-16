Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Declines By 44.6%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 11,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,588. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

