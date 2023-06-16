Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Rises By 54.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STSBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
