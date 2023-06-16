Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Declines By 34.2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Swvl Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SWVL opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Swvl has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $184.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220,336 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,985,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

