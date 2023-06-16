Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Rises By 24.0%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLPP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 17,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.83.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

