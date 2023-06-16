Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Increases By 44.4%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.4 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUERF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

