Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0027 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $144.77 million and $1.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,345.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00289085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00513194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00410127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,373,522,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

