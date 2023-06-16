Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.2 %

SIA opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$840.27 million, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.32.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.