Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in May

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

