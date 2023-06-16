Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 154,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 682,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 209,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.