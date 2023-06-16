Simon Tolhurst Acquires 120,000 Shares of Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) Stock

Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ – Get Rating) insider Simon Tolhurst acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,189.19).

Echo IQ Limited provides cardiac diagnostics support solution in Australia. The company offers artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics technology that enhance the diagnosis of structural heart disease, as well as Aortic Stenosis. It primarily serves physicians, health systems, and patients. The company was formerly known as Houston We Have Limited and changed its name to EchoIQ Limited in December 2021.

