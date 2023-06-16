Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

