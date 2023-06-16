Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 165,792 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Slam Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLAMW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,539. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

