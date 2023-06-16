SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.32

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 106689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $644,894 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.