SmileDirectClub Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,212 call options.

SmileDirectClub Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 2,344,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,798,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.