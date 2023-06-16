Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 12,278 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $409.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

